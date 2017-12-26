United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cowen cut shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $546,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $108,872.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $101,665.94, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

