Union Pacific (UNP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.8092351932774 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Union Pacific ( UNP ) traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,260.00, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.08%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

