Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,244 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,870,000 after buying an additional 4,399,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 990.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,243,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,834 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,773,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $519,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Off Wall Street began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE UNP ) opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106,440.00, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $135.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.08%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

