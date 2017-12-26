Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Unifi worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unifi by 58.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 5,949 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $224,515.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,268,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,742 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.53 per share, for a total transaction of $209,755.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,820.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,118 shares of company stock worth $622,913. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

