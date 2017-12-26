UIL (UIL) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

UIL (NYSE: UIL) is one of 81 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UIL to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UIL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UIL N/A N/A 23.63 UIL Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 56.53

UIL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UIL. UIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UIL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UIL 4.73% 4.50% 1.21% UIL Competitors -14.26% 9.24% 2.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UIL and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UIL 0 0 0 0 N/A UIL Competitors 546 3003 2414 43 2.33

As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 12.22%. Given UIL’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UIL has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

UIL rivals beat UIL on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Holdings Corporation (UIL Holdings) is engaged in the ownership of its operating regulated utility businesses. The utility businesses consist of the electric distribution and transmission operations of The United Illuminating Company (UI) and the natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations of The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG), Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) and The Berkshire Gas Company. The Company operates in two segments: Electric Distribution and Transmission, which is engaged in purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity for residential, commercial and industrial purposes, and Gas Distribution, which is engaged in natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations.

