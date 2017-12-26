Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,793,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 327.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,865,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. ( TYL ) opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.21 and a 1-year high of $188.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,663.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 16.34%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,733,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 64,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $11,685,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,349,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

