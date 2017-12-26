Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Holdings Trimmed by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,584,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 40.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 930,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,834,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,542,000 after purchasing an additional 253,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $64,870.00, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $35.86.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

