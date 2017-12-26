TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3536415359831 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.07, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 12.05%. analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.41 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Andrew Olson purchased 7,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,818.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,818.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $604,872.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,855 shares of company stock worth $1,008,121. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

