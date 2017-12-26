TransUnion (TRU) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of TransUnion worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in TransUnion by 35.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $11,565,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $11,579,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $4,857,000.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $10,060.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,698,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $193,227,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 215,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $11,802,878.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,343 shares in the company, valued at $22,048,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,630,406 shares of company stock worth $243,995,475 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

