Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)

Traders sold shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $23.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.48 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cigna had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Cigna traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $203.78

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cigna from $198.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $195.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50,240.00, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $2,060,170.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,266.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.35, for a total value of $44,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,936 shares of company stock worth $6,979,204. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 62.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 66.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/traders-sell-shares-of-cigna-ci-on-strength-ci.html.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.