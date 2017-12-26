Traders Sell Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $62.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.10 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Chevron had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $125.98

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

The company has a market cap of $237,383.75, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $145,022.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $145,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

