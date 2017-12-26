Traders Buy Shares of Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $83.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amgen had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $176.09

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128,065.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amgen news, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total transaction of $283,573.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $1,509,339. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 286,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,340,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,333,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/traders-buy-shares-of-amgen-amgn-on-weakness.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.