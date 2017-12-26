TIER REIT (TIER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

“Focus on transforming portfolio toward markets with higher-than-average growth. Since listing on the NYSE in July 2015, the company has completed dispositions, focusing on seven target markets. Our analysis suggests that these target markets screen well for offices, using employment and population growth for the next few years. Meanwhile, the company is reducing exposure to Houston, which has been soft. We estimate the company’s market mix (on a weighted average, pro-forma basis) could experience average annual rent growth that is slightly higher than the national average for 2017-2021.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

TIER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TIER REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of TIER REIT ( NYSE:TIER ) opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. TIER REIT has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

In other news, insider William J. Reister sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, acquiring, developing, operating, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company’s business is conducted through Tier Operating Partnership LP (Tier OP). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 29 operating office properties, one non-operating property and one development property located in 13 markets throughout the United States.

