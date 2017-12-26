Threshold Pharmaceuticals (MTEM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Threshold Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MTEM) opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.75, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.13. Threshold Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Threshold Pharmaceuticals stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Threshold Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Threshold Pharmaceuticals

Molecular Templates, Inc, formerly Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of patients living with cancer. The Company also focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies (ETBs).

