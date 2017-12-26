The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after acquiring an additional 470,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $194,243.81, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.95%.

In related news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

