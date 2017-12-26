Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Telefonica Brasil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE VIV) opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,500.00, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Santander downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.60 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

