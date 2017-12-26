Targa Resources Partners (NGLS) versus Markwest Energy Partners (MWE) Financial Comparison

Targa Resources Partners (NYSE: NGLS) and Markwest Energy Partners (NYSE:MWE) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources Partners and Markwest Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Partners 3.27% 0.29% 1.61% Markwest Energy Partners 10.37% 2.42% 1.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Targa Resources Partners and Markwest Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Markwest Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targa Resources Partners and Markwest Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Partners N/A N/A N/A $0.78 13.65 Markwest Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -160.19

Markwest Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Targa Resources Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Targa Resources Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.0%. Markwest Energy Partners does not pay a dividend. Targa Resources Partners pays out 423.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Targa Resources Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Markwest Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Markwest Energy Partners beats Targa Resources Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Targa Resources Partners Company Profile

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products. The Company operates in two divisions: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing division consists of two segments: Field Gathering and Processing, and Coastal Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing division consists of two segments: Logistics Assets and Marketing and Distribution.

Markwest Energy Partners Company Profile

MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. (MarkWest) is a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering and transportation of crude oil. The Company operates in four segments: Marcellus, Utica, Northeast and Southwest. The Marcellus segment provides integrated natural gas midstream services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. The Company’s MarkWest Utica EMG provides gathering, processing, fractionation and marketing services. The Northeast segment assets include the Kenova, Boldman, Cobb, Kermit and Langley natural gas processing complexes, an NGL pipeline and the Siloam fractionation facility. The Company owns a system that consists of natural gas gathering pipelines, centralized compressor stations, two natural gas processing complexes and two NGL pipelines.

