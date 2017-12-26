Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) vs. Optimer Pharmaceuticals (OPTR) Head to Head Analysis

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) and Optimer Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Optimer Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,304.34% -57.90% -45.09% Optimer Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Optimer Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Optimer Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 188.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Optimer Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.22 million 168.53 -$44.47 million ($2.68) -3.15 Optimer Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.74) N/A

Optimer Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optimer Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer. It is developing entinostat, which has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells, and SNDX-6352, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, to enhance the body’s immune response on tumors that have shown sensitivity to immunotherapy. Entinostat is being evaluated as a combination therapeutic in Phase Ib/II clinical trials with Merck & Co., Inc. for non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma, with Genentech, Inc. for TNBC, and with Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for ovarian cancer.

About Optimer Pharmaceuticals

Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Optimer) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing hospital specialty products. The Company’s development is focused on products that treat gastrointestinal infections and related diseases. Its two products OPT-822/821 and CEM-101 (OP-1068) are in clinical development. Optimer’s products include Fidaxomicin and Solithromycin under anti-infectives, and OPT-822/821 under other therapeutic areas. In January 2011, its majority owned subsidiary, Optimer Biotechnology, Inc. (OBI) conducted a Phase 2/3 clinical, trial to evaluate OPT-822/821for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. On May 27, 2011, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DIFICID(fidaxomicin) tablets, its antibacterial drug for the treatment of adult patients with Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD). In October 2013, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced that it has completed its acquisition of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

