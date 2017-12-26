Swiss Re (SSREY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Swiss Re ( SSREY ) opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33,349.87, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

