Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,321,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.54% of Superior Energy Services worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 221.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 535.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 43.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,731,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,552 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 96.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,757,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,866,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,740 shares during the period.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter D. Kinnear bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

