StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneCastle Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7294225133672 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial (BANX) opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.20.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. equities research analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 86.36%.

BANX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCastle Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

