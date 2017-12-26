Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.47.
Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18,700.00, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $102.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 15.80%.
In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,706.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.
