Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Embraer SA (ERJ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE ERJ) opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 10.65%. research analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.1079 dividend. This is a boost from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Embraer to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Embraer SA (ERJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/stifel-financial-corp-raises-position-in-embraer-sa-erj.html.

About Embraer

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.