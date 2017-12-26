State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 200,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned about 0.09% of Microsoft worth $224,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,681,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,988,383,000 after buying an additional 2,552,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,689,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,597,786,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT) opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $659,670.00, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,496,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

