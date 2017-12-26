Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.12 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura cut their price target on Starbucks from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX ) traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,176. The stock has a market cap of $81,526.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 53.34% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,627,471.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $498,863,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after buying an additional 4,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $128,044,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

