St Jude Medical (STJ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.1683617003076 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of St Jude Medical (STJ) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.82. 14,736,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,350. St Jude Medical has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

