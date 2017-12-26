Spin Master Corp (TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,470.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$54.54.

In other Spin Master news, insider Chris Harrs sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.77, for a total transaction of C$1,098,710.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a childrens entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

