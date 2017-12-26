Southern Company Gas (GAS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Southern Company Gas (NYSE:GAS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern Company Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 42.9362725812232 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Southern Company Gas (GAS) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,500,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,461. Southern Company Gas has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $7,960.00, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of -0.08.

Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources Inc, is a natural gas-only distribution company. The Company operates in four operating segments: distribution operations, retail operations, wholesale services and midstream operations. The Company’s distribution operations segment is engaged in providing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

