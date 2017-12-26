Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Share Price

News stories about Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Foundry earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.7119910819458 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ SOFO) opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.64. Sonic Foundry has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sonic Foundry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Sonic Foundry, Inc is engaged in the business of providing enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market. The Company is engaged in offering video capture, management and Webcasting solutions in education, business and government. Using its Mediasite Webcasting platform and Webcast services of the Company’s events team, the Company allows its customers to share knowledge online, using video Webcasts to bridge time and distance, and develop learning outcomes.

