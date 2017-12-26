Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) Share Price

Media coverage about Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Holding Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.3030928328585 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI ) opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.37.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments.

