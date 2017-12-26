Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8564244824659 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,391. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $5,894.09, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva.

