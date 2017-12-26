Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pcm Fund (PCM) Stock Price

News articles about Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pcm Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4165811101083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Pcm Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

PCM Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to seek to achieve high current income. Capital gains from the disposition of investments are a secondary objective of the Fund. The Fund invests in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities (MBS), private label (non-agency) mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

