Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flowserve (FLS) Stock Price

News articles about Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flowserve earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1559153392623 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 474,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,323. Flowserve has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5,406.98, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

