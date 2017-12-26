Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CPS Technologies (CPSH) Share Price

News articles about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.734912097981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:
Shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.20. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
CPS Technologies Corporation (CPS) provides material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. Its primary material solution is metal matrix composites (MMCs), which are a class of materials consisting of a combination of metal and ceramic.
