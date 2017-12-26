News articles about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.734912097981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.20. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cps-technologies-cpsh-share-price.html.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPS) provides material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. Its primary material solution is metal matrix composites (MMCs), which are a class of materials consisting of a combination of metal and ceramic.

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.