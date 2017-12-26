Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Centene (CNC) Share Price

Headlines about Centene (NYSE:CNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3694976170252 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 766,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,629.39, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $376,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

