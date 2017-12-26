Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Loews (L) Share Price

Media coverage about Loews (NYSE:L) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.770701625032 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews (NYSE L) traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 809,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,168. Loews has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16,717.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.44. Loews had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Loews will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 1,394,935 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $67,514,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,983,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,471 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $322,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $560,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,163 shares of company stock valued at $68,876,567. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Loews (L) Share Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-loews-l-share-price.html.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.