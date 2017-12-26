Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Danaher (DHR) Stock Price

News articles about Danaher (NYSE:DHR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Danaher earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.412884490325 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danaher from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Danaher (DHR) traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $65,160.00, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $960,693.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,679.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $3,534,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,810 shares of company stock worth $25,218,813 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

