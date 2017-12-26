Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Telefonica (TEF) Share Price

Press coverage about Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0733523877185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telefonica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of Telefonica ( TEF ) traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 1,442,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,815. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Telefonica’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Telefonica

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

