Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NTT Docomo (DCM) Share Price

Media headlines about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.062572179622 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently commented on DCM. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NTT Docomo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NTT Docomo (NYSE DCM) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. 306,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92,450.00, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.11.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

