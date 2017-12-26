Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MGIC Investment (MTG) Share Price

Media coverage about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7329754915229 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE MTG) traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 1,736,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,348. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,391.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.85 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MGIC Investment (MTG) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-mgic-investment-mtg-share-price.html.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.