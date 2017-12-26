Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Price

Headlines about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.2972012042353 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $13,756.37, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

