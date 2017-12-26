Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM) Stock Price

News stories about Biostar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BSPM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Biostar Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2926112479304 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BSPM) opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.87. Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BSPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.12) earnings per share.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Biostar) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Shaanxi Biostar Biotech, Ltd. (Shaanxi Biostar), and its variable interest entities (VIEs), Shaanxi Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. (Aoxing Pharmaceutical) and Shaanxi Weinan Huaren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Shaanxi Weinan), develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People’s Republic of China (PRC or China).

