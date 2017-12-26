Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact People's United Financial (PBCT) Stock Price

News coverage about People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. People's United Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.5169451239122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

People's United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT ) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 1,341,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,115. People's United Financial has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,549.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.59 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. People's United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 43,450 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $811,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Barnes sold 299,309 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $5,650,953.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,338 shares of company stock worth $13,796,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-peoples-united-financial-pbct-stock-price.html.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.