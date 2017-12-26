Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Recon Technology (RCON) Stock Price

Press coverage about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.724730211543 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ RCON) opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.01. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in China, the People’s Republic of China. The Company provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. The Company controls by contract the People’s Republic of China companies of Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Co, Ltd.

