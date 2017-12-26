Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Stock Price

News headlines about Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atossa Genetics earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9979850555196 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.29. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Atossa Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. The Company’s leading program uses its intraductal microcatheters, which deliver pharmaceuticals through the breast ducts.

