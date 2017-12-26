Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scotts Miracle-Gro earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.605086184225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG ) traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. 126,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,891.42, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $103.92.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $500,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $643,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-scotts-miracle-gro-smg-stock-price.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.