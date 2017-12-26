Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Price

Media coverage about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.3922338827927 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE HP) traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 836,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6,985.51, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $147,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,525 shares in the company, valued at $723,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

