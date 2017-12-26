Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Webster Financial (WBS) Share Price

Media headlines about Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Webster Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7426337354638 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Webster Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of Webster Financial ( NYSE WBS ) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,446. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5,617.96, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Karen R. Osar sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $706,888.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $631,422.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $929,532.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $1,988,452 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Webster Financial (WBS) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-webster-financial-wbs-share-price.html.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.