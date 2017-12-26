Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNOOC (CEO) Stock Price

News coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9559319013715 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $13.64 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of CNOOC (NYSE CEO) traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $142.21. 39,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $143.39.

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

