Somerset Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,846 Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James C. Jr. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,066,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $476,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,951 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,729 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWDP. Macquarie started coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price target on Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. started coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE DWDP) opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $168,736.67, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

